HOCKEY: Bemidji old-timers win Legends of Hockey Senior Tournament in Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont. – A pair of senior Bemidji hockey teams competed and won the Legends of Hockey Senior Tournament in Bozeman, Mont.

The Bemidji Old Duffs and the Bemidji Gray Jacks won their respective divisions in the regional senior hockey tournament on April 2.

The Old Duffs went 4-0, beating the Wyoming Wolves in the championship game of the 60-plus division. The Gray Jacks beat the Salt Lake City Rockets 4-0 in the 50-plus field.

The tournament ran from March 30 to April 2. Teams played in a round-robin before being seeded. Games were three 17-minute running-time periods.