HOCKEY: Bemidji old-timers win Legends of Hockey Senior Tournament in Montana

A pair of senior Bemidji hockey teams competed and won the Legends of Hockey Senior Tournament in Bozeman, Mont.

IMG_3218.JPG
The Bemidji Old Duffs: First row from left to right: Denny Knutson, Al Killian, Tim Christiansen, Roy Tom, Rob Zavoral and Jim Kamman. Second row: Bart Tobin, Tom Kaplan, Lee Hanson, Bill Evarts, Randy Sommerville, Bob Wellen, Frank Homen.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:59 AM

The Bemidji Old Duffs and the Bemidji Gray Jacks won their respective divisions in the regional senior hockey tournament on April 2.

The Old Duffs went 4-0, beating the Wyoming Wolves in the championship game of the 60-plus division. The Gray Jacks beat the Salt Lake City Rockets 4-0 in the 50-plus field.

The tournament ran from March 30 to April 2. Teams played in a round-robin before being seeded. Games were three 17-minute running-time periods.

IMG_3213.JPG
The Bemidji Gray Jacks. First row from left to right: John Mackenroth, Dan Rickent, Bog Gregg, Matt Hartvickson and Josh Moen. Second row: Pat Braaten and Derek Houle; Third row: Mike Johnson, Neal Holmdstrom. Josh Brandson, Craig Larson, Jeff Loewe, Jeff Lind and Chris Smith.
Contributed

