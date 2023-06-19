Higginbothams fulfill father's dream, race late models at Bemidji Speedway

BEMIDJI — For Nathan and Blake Higginbotham, it was a dream come true on Sunday night at Bemidji Speedway.

Their late father, Mark, had long dreamed of his sons driving late models. In fact, according to Nathan his dad once said he would love to have a late model in the garage just to look at and start up once in a while.

On Sunday night, sponsored by Higginbothams Directional Drilling and Trucking, the late models made the return to Bemidji Speedway with both Nathan and Blake driving the familiar No. 57 late models in the race.

The skies were gloomy and the possibility of rain was in the air, but as the opening national anthem played, the skies cleared and the fans came in large numbers to once again fill the grandstand for an exciting day of racing.

Next week is Kid's Night on Sunday, June 25, at the track with all kids ages 12 and under receiving free admission. During intermission, everyone can go on the track to meet the drivers and pick up photos and treats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dave Mass and Don Shaw race down the front stretch on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Bemidji Speedway. Contributed

Wissota Pure Stock Feature

A total of 15 Wissota Pure Stocks were led on track for the initial feature of the night led by Brian Karl on the pole and Joshua Bitker outside. Bitker took the lead with Justin Barsness, Austin Carlson, Bonnie Farrington and Kade Leeper in the top five.

Barsness and Carlson raced side by side for second with Barsness up high and Carlson low. Barsness powered to the lead down the back straightand raced to the win. Austin Carlson was second followed by Leeper, Josh Berg and Bitker.

Justin Barsness was the Pure Stock Feature winner on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Bemidji Speedway. Contributed

Bemidji Mini Stocks Feature

Thirteen Mini Stocks were up next with Hayden Engen and Justin Honer up front. Engen grabbed the lead followed by Honer, Kalin Honer, Shannon George and Ashton Schwinn.

A wild series of cautions slowed the action but did not slow down Engen as the young driver held off many challenges and picked up his first win to a standing and cheering crowd. Conrad Schwinn was second with Kalin Honer, Cory Nelson, and Jason Hunter in the top five.

Hayden Engen picked up his first feature win in the mini stocks on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Bemidji Speedway. Contributed

Wissota Late Models Feature

After a 15-year wait, the mighty Wissota Late Models were back on track with Danny Vang on the pole and Don Shaw to his right. Following a three-wide salute to the fans, the race went green with Vang in the lead followed by Shaw, Matt Sparby, Jeff Provinzino and Roger Paolo.

ADVERTISEMENT

A couple of caution created restarts which Vang controlled holding his position out front until the red flag stopped the race as Paolo’s No. 13 flew over the top of turn one.

Bemidji Fire Department personnel checked on Paolo who was O.K. and racing resumed with Vang out front followed by Shaw, Dave Maas, Provinzino and Nathan Higginbotham. Vang took the checkers and drove to Victory Lane where he was joined by Shaw and Maas to pick up his $1,250 check.

From left: Late model winners third-place Dave Mass, first-place Danny Vang and second-place Don Shaw pose after the race on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Bemidji Speedway. Contributed

Wissota Hornet Feature

The buzz of hornets was next — Wissota Hornets. Led by Mateja Dreyer and Malachi Albrecht up front. Albrecht took the early lead with Carter Matthews moving up to second followed by Dylan Black who slowly faded to sixth moving Travis Olafson into third racing on the high side of the track.

Olafson continued up high passing Albrecht for second. Matthews' lead could not be caught as he cruised to the win in the flag-to-flag race. Olafson, Justin Barsness, Chad Reller and Cejay LaValley took top five honors.

Carter Matthews was the winner of the Wissota Hornet Feature race on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Bemidji Speedway. Contributed

Wissota Midwest Modified Feature

Thirteen Wissota Midwest Modifieds for 15 laps. The B Mods were led by Travis Klein on the pole and Tucker Jacobson outside. Down the back straight Jacobson took the lead with Brandon Bahr, Gary James Nelson and Klein chasing.

Nelson raced up high and then down low door-to-door with Bahr and a terrific three-wide race developed with Jacobson, Bahr and Nelson. Nelson raced inside in turn two and took second.

ADVERTISEMENT

Late in the race he once again drove high and into the lead with Jacobson, Bahr and Joey LaValley following. That was how they finished in an exciting race that had the fans on their feet.

Wissota Super Stocks Feature

As the bright orange sun set over turn four for the final race of the night, the Wissota Super stocks were led on track by pole-sitter Nic Lewis with Kevin Salin to his right. Salin took the lead with Lewis, Dalton Carlson and Doug Koski trailing.

Lewis faded back to sixth and Garrett Masurka raced up into second behind the leader. Koski rallied into third ahead of Carlson.

But, lurking in the middle of the pack from his fourth-row start was Dexton Koch. Koch was on the move weaving through the traffic into contention racing on the high side by his competitors.

Koch picked up the win with Koski, Salin, Jack Koranda and Matt Sparby finishing in the top five ending a fantastic night of racing at Bemidji Speedway.