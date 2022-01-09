PRINCETON – The Bemidji High School gymnastics team took second at the Clemenson Invite in Princeton on Saturday behind a bevy of individual highlights.

The Lumberjacks had a number of strong showings on the afternoon, none better than Mady Schmidt placing first on the floor (personal-best 9.55) and finishing sixth overall in the all-around (35.0).

BHS posted eight more top-10 finishes in the eight-team field, highlighted by Tatum Offerdahl taking second on bars with a score of 9.3. Lauren Berg was also fourth on beam (9.35) and floor (9.3).

Leah Lucas tallied two top-10 scores of her own, finishing seventh on beam (9.25) and eighth on vault (9.05).

Elsewhere, Aubrey DeWitt placed sixth on bars (8.75), and teammate Samara Osborn followed in 10th (8.15). Berg was ninth on vault (9.0), as well.

As a team, Bemidji recorded an all-around score of 140.85. Only Hopkins (143.35) was better.

The Jacks will next converge on the Gym Bin for a 6 p.m. home meet against Alexandria on Tuesday, Jan. 11.