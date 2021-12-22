ST. PAUL -- The Bemidji Aerials Platinum team took home third place in the Holiday Spirit Invite on Dec. 18 at Hamline University in St. Paul. The Aerials sent teams to compete at the Diamond, Platinum and Gold levels.

Platinum gymnast Ava Phrakonkham finished third in all-around in her age bracket, earning a 36.35 behind first place on bars (9.45) and tying for first on vault (9.45). Also competing in the age group was Elliana Ekre, who finished fifth on bars and earned an all-around score of 32.025.

In the other age group for Platinum gymnasts, the Bemidji Aerials made an impressive showing on the podium. In all-around, Lauren Bruley finished second with a 32.7, Kyle Sonneman third with a 32.4, Ella Dahl fifth with a 32.05, and Aerie Hill sixth with a 32.0. Also competing were Samantha Buxton (31.7) and Jacobi Burmeister Pater (30.725).

Outside of all-around scores, though, these Platinums took home event honors, as well. Bruley finished first on bars and second on floor, Sonneman finished first on floor and second on vault, Hill finished first on vault, Dahl was second on beam, and Burmeister Pater was third on

vault and floor.

Kali Allen was the only Aerial competing in the Diamond level, where she finished sixth with a 34.5 all-around score and placed first on beam with a 9.35. She also finished fourth on bars.

Six Aerials competed in three age groups at the Gold level. Leading the Gold team was Lola Wesley with an all-around score of 33.075; followed by Adrian Williams with a 32.975; Eliana Frank with a 32.3; Ava Burk with a 32.2; Mara Stinar with a 32.15; and Brooklyn Roff with a 31.8.

In individual events, Burk finished third on vault, Williams fourth on vault and fifth on bars, Frank fifth on floor and tied for fourth on beam, and Stinar fifth on vault.

The Aerials will next compete at home as they host the Snowflake Flip on Jan. 15 at the Gym Bin. The event is open to the public.