FALCON HEIGHTS -- The Silver Xcel Bemidji Aerials gymnastics team competed in the state meet on Dec. 11-12 at the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum in Falcon Heights.

All gymnasts who competed at state earned their appearance, having achieved state-qualifying scores at invitational meets earlier in their season.

All gymnasts competed in the Silver level, but did so by age category. Competing in a senior age category, Natalie Remer earned fifth place on bars with a score of 9.1 and tied for sixth place on floor with an 8.875. In all-around competition, she earned a 35.475 and

finished 10th.

Hailey Lundy, competing in a junior category, earned fifth place on vault with an 8.8, finishing 13th overall with an all-around score of 34.5. Aydah Fultz also competed in this category, scoring a 33.55 in all-around.

Additional Bemidji Aerials who competed in various age categories were: Aaliyah Wellcome, who tied for eighth on floor with a 9.2 and earned a 34.3 all-around score; Kaitlyn Crane, who tied for 10th on vault with an 8.875 and earned a 33.75 all-around; Claire Eastman, who earned a 34.525 all-around; and Carol Chance, who scored 33.45 in all-around.