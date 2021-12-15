BRAINERD -- The Bemidji High School gymnastics team dropped a heartbreaker in Brainerd on Tuesday night, falling 138.3 to 137.6 in a match as tight as they come.

Despite the loss, Lauren Berg finished first in the all-around with a score of 34.25 for BHS. Mady Schmidt followed in third at 32.225, and Leah Lucas was fourth at 26.75.

The Lumberjacks tallied two event wins through Berg and Tatum Offerdahl. Berg was first overall on the vault (9.55), while Offerdahl topped the field on bars (9.1).

Aubrey DeWitt and Schmidt helped make for an all-Bemidji top-three finish on bars with respective scores of 8.45 and 8.3.

Lucas tallied a pair of top-three marks, placing second on the beam (8.85) and third on vault (9.1).

Berg (9.15) and Schmidt (9.075) wrapped up the top-three showings on the day for the Jacks with their scores on the floor.

BHS returns home to host Perham at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at the Gym Bin.