BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School gymnastics team kicked off the new season on the right foot, dispatching Park Rapids 139.25 to 124.55 on Friday night at the Gym Bin.

BHS senior Lauren Berg was the top finisher on the night, placing first on the vault (9.75) and beam (9.3) while tallying the top all-around score at 35.8.

Not far behind, Mady Schmidt was second in the all-around (33.95), including a first-place score of 9.25 on floor.

Tatum Offerdahl made it a clean sweep for the Lumberjacks, as she produced a first-place score of 9.0 on the uneven bars.

Leah Lucas also had a pair of top-two finishes, scoring an 8.95 on vault and 9.25 on beam for second in both events. Aubrey DeWitt was also second on bars at 8.65. DeWitt rounded out Bemidji’s top-three marks with a third-place score of 8.8 on floor.

BHS also had all of the top-five scores on the uneven bars.

The Jacks have their first road test of the season when they travel to Brainerd for a 6 p.m. meet on Tuesday, Dec. 14.





BHS All-Around Results

1-Berg 35.8; 2-Schmidt 33.95; 4-Lucas 26.85; 5-DeWitt 25.15; 10-Hill 15.8; 12-Offerdahl 9.0; 13-Workman 8.5; 15-Olson 8.15; 16-Frank 7.35.





BHS Vault Results

1-Berg 9.75; 2-Lucas 8.95; 4-Schmidt 8.8; 6-Workman 8.5; T8-Hill 8.3.





BHS Uneven Bars Results

1-Offerdahl 9.0; 2-DeWitt 8.65; 3-Schmidt 8.2; 4-Berg 8.05; 5-Hill 7.5.





BHS Balance Beam Results

1-Berg 9.3; 2-Lucas 9.25; T6-DeWitt 7.7; T6-Schmidt 7.7; 8-Frank 7.35.





BHS Floor Results

1-Schmidt 9.25; 3-DeWitt 8.8; 4-Berg 8.7; 5-Lucas 8.65; 8-Olson 8.15.