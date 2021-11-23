GRAND RAPIDS -- The Silver Xcel Bemidji Aerials gymnastics team competed in the Over the Rainbow Invite on Nov. 6 in Grand Rapids, and Bemidji’s Aaliyah Wellcome won top honors in her age category.

Wellcome finished first in all-around with a score of 35.125, finishing second on bars, beam and floor, and third place on vault.

In that same age category (6 to 8 years old), the Aerials’ Jasminh Phonethep earned first place on bars with a score of 9.175, and finished second on vault, and third on beam and in all-around, with a 33.850.

Jackie Nicoson earned first on floor with a score of 8.925 and finished fourth in all-around, with a 33.725. Also competing were Bella Hagman, who earned a 32.4 in all-around, and Paisley Workman, 31.550.

Leading the Aerials in the 9- to 10-year-old age bracket was Aydah Fultz. Fultz earned fourth place in all-around with a score of 34.650 while finishing first on beam with a score of 9.1 and second on bars with a 9.4. Hailey Lundy finished seventh all-around, earning a score of 33.450.

Also competing were Kaitlyn Crane, who earned a 33.1 in all-around; Bella Olson, 32.675; and Lydia Dauksavage, 32.6.

Claire Eastman led all Bemidji Aerials in the 11-year-old category as she earned third place in all-around, with a score of 34.8, finishing second on beam and third on both the vault and bars. Right behind her was Carol Chance, who finished fourth with a 34.725 and earned a first-place finish on vault with a 9.025, and a second-place finish on floor.

Elizabeth Relay finished in fifth place for the all-around in the 12 and older category, earning a score of 33.375.