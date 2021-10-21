FOREST LAKE -- The Bemidji Aerials continued its season as the Xcel Silver team competed in the Ghost and Goblin Invite in Forest Lake on Saturday, Oct. 16.

With the Silvers competing in five age categories, Kaitlyn Crane led all Bemidji gymnasts with a 35.350 all-around score, including a 9.1 on vault and 9.05 on the uneven bars.

Natalie Remer earned a 34.8 all-around score, including a 9.125 on bars. Aaliyah Wellcome scored a 34.7 in all-around, earning her eighth place in her age category. That included a fourth-place finish on vault with a score of 8.9 and a 9.075 on the bars. Avri Benson earned a 34.675 all-around, including a 9.1 on the bars.

Also competing were Claire Eastman, who scored a 33.850 all-around; Jackie Nicoson (33.150), Elizabeth Relay (32.175), Paisley Workman (32.1), Bella Olson (31.975) and Braelyn Holmgren (30.025).