BEMIDJI – The Bemidji Aerials returned to competition on Oct. 12 as the Gym Bin hosted its annual Fall Frolic.

Bemidji gymnasts competed in two levels: Xcel Gold and Xcel Silver.

In Gold, Kylie Sonneman led all Aerials with a second-place all-around score of 35.55, including a first-place finish on floor with a score of 9.325. Elliana Ekre earned an all-around score of 35.275 for third place all-around; Samantha Buxton, a 34.4 for fourth-place all-around; and Ella Dahl, a 33.55 all-around for fifth place. Aerie Hill, who finished in sixth place for all-around, finished in first place on two events: vault, with a score of 9.025, and the uneven bars, with an 8.7.

While scores over 34.0 qualify Gold gymnasts for state, the aforementioned gymnasts competed at the Gold level in hopes of earning move-up scores to enable them to compete at the Platinum level in future meets.

In Silver, Natalie Remer led the Bemidji Aerials with an all-around score of 36.1, earning her seventh place overall, while Kaitlyn Crane came in ninth place with an all-around score of 35.425. Aydah Fultz tied for 10th place with an all-around score of 35.3, and Avri Benson finished in 16th place with a score of 34.875.

Scores over 34.0 qualify the gymnasts for the state competition, planned for the spring of 2022. Other Silver gymnasts from Bemidji who earned state-qualifying scores were Aaliyah Wellcome (34.625), Hailey Lundy (34.225) and Carol Chance (34.125).