BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School gymnastics team celebrated its 2021 season this past weekend.

The year was highlighted by more team and individual records and a program-best number of placements at state.

Lauren Berg took home team MVP honors after a season that saw the junior become the highest finisher at state in program history. She tied for fourth on vault, and also finished 45th on balance beam.

Mady Schmidt won the Team Spirit award. The junior tied for fifth on the floor at state.

Senior Sophie Morin and eighth-grader Aurora Frank were each named Most Improved for 2021.

Schmidt and eighth-grader Kennedy Olson secured the 100% Award.

Olson and eighth-grader Aubrey DeWitt shared the Most Coachable award.

Senior Lauren Lundquist and Morin were Section 8AA academic winners this season for being seniors GPAs above 3.5. The team was also recognized for its combined GPA of 3.895

Briana Fleischhacker was honored for being named Section 8AA Head Coach of the Year.

Junior Tatum Offerdahl, who finished 11th on the uneven bars at state, was named All-Central Lakes Conference along with Schmidt and Berg.

Junior Leah Lucas, Morin and Lundquist were selected All-Conference honorable mention.

A trio of Lumberjacks were named All-State award winners: Schmidt on floor, Offerdahl on bars and Berg on vault.

Seven BHS gymnasts were tabbed All-State honorable mention award winners: Berg, Offerdahl, Schmidt, Lucas, Lundquist, Morin and DeWitt.

Bemidji will lose only two gymnasts to graduation this year as the team hopes for more success in 2022.