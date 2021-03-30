Lauren Berg

Junior, gymnastics

Lauren Berg had a day to remember on Saturday. The junior gymnast put on the greatest state performance in program history, tying for fourth on the vault at the Class AA state meet. Berg’s place, as well as her score of 9.775, are the highest state meet marks for any BHS individual. Not to be outdone, Berg was joined at the state meet by Mady Schmidt (fifth on floor, 9.475) and Tatum Offerdahl (11th on bars, 9.3), both of whom put on historic showings of their own in Bemidji’s grand finale to the season.