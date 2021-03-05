ALEXANDRIA -- The Bemidji High School gymnastics team earned a win in its final meet of the regular season, prevailing 141.4-136.45 at Alexandria on Thursday night.

Mady Schmidt finished second all-around to lead the Lumberjacks, while also posting the top score on the floor exercise with a 9.475 and the third-best mark on vault with a 9.15.

Tatum Offerdahl earned first-place scores on the uneven bars with a 9.4 and the balance beam with a 9.2.

BHS completed its regular season with a 7-2 record. The team is ranked No. 7 in Class AA.

The Jacks will have a chance to qualify for state when they next compete at the Section 8AA meet in Sauk Rapids on March 20.





BHS All-Around Results

2-Schmidt 34.675; 3-Berg 33.95; 5-Lundquist 26.675; 7-Lucas 26.15; 9-Offerdahl 18.6; 10-Morin 17.2; 13-DeWitt 8.75.





BHS Vault Results

3-Schmidt 9.15; 4-Lucas 9.1; 5-Lundquist 9.0; 6-Morin 8.95; 7-Berg 8.85.





BHS Uneven Bars Results

1-Offerdahl 9.4; 2-DeWitt 8.75; 3-Berg 8.4; 5-Schmidt 8.2; 10-Osborn 6.85.





BHS Balance Beam Results

1-Offerdahl 9.2; 3-Lundquist 8.875; 7-Lucas 8.15; 8-Schmidt 7.85; 9-Berg 7.5.





BHS Floor Exercise Results

1-Schmidt 9.475; 3-Berg 9.2; 4-Lucas 8.9; 5-Lundquist 8.8; 8-Morin 8.25.