FERGUS FALLS -- The Bemidji High School gymnastics team improved to 6-2 on the season with a 141.1-133.7 win over Fergus Falls in an away meet Friday.
Lauren Berg captured first place all-around for the Lumberjacks with a score of 34.95, narrowly edging teammate Mady Schmidt’s 34.9. Berg also took first on floor exercise with a 9.2 score.
In addition to floor, BHS captured wins in the other three events.
Leah Lucas won the vault with a 9.15, Tatum Offerdahl the uneven bars with an 8.95 and Lauren Lundquist the balance beam with a 9.2.
Bemidji will next compete Thursday, March 4, in a 6 p.m. dual meet at Alexandria.
BHS All-Around Results
1-Berg 34.95; 2-Schmidt 34.9; 6-Lucas 36.7; 7-Lundquist 26.5; 9-17.85 Offerdahl; 10-Morin 16.95; 12-DeWitt 8.65; 13-Osborn 8.25.
BHS Vault Results
1-Lucas 9.15; 2-Schmidt 9.05; 4-Berg 8.95; 5-Morin 8.85; 6-Lundquist 8.8.
BHS Uneven Bars Results
1-Offerdahl 8.95; 2-DeWitt 8.65; 3-Schmidt 8.35; 4-Berg 8.3; 5-Osborn 8.25.
BHS Balance Beam Results
1-Lundquist 9.2; 2-Schmidt 9.0; 3-Offerdahl 8.9; T5-Lucas 8.5; T5-Berg 8.5.
BHS Floor Exercise Results
1-Berg 9.2; T2-Lucas 9.05; T4-Lundquist 8.5; T4-Schmidt 8.5; 8-Morin 8.1.