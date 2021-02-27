FERGUS FALLS -- The Bemidji High School gymnastics team improved to 6-2 on the season with a 141.1-133.7 win over Fergus Falls in an away meet Friday.

Lauren Berg captured first place all-around for the Lumberjacks with a score of 34.95, narrowly edging teammate Mady Schmidt’s 34.9. Berg also took first on floor exercise with a 9.2 score.

In addition to floor, BHS captured wins in the other three events.

Leah Lucas won the vault with a 9.15, Tatum Offerdahl the uneven bars with an 8.95 and Lauren Lundquist the balance beam with a 9.2.

Bemidji will next compete Thursday, March 4, in a 6 p.m. dual meet at Alexandria.

BHS All-Around Results

1-Berg 34.95; 2-Schmidt 34.9; 6-Lucas 36.7; 7-Lundquist 26.5; 9-17.85 Offerdahl; 10-Morin 16.95; 12-DeWitt 8.65; 13-Osborn 8.25.

BHS Vault Results

1-Lucas 9.15; 2-Schmidt 9.05; 4-Berg 8.95; 5-Morin 8.85; 6-Lundquist 8.8.

BHS Uneven Bars Results

1-Offerdahl 8.95; 2-DeWitt 8.65; 3-Schmidt 8.35; 4-Berg 8.3; 5-Osborn 8.25.

BHS Balance Beam Results

1-Lundquist 9.2; 2-Schmidt 9.0; 3-Offerdahl 8.9; T5-Lucas 8.5; T5-Berg 8.5.

BHS Floor Exercise Results

1-Berg 9.2; T2-Lucas 9.05; T4-Lundquist 8.5; T4-Schmidt 8.5; 8-Morin 8.1.