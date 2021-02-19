SARTELL -- The Bemidji High School gymnastics team fell to the reigning Section 8AA champions from Sartell-St. Stephen 145.35-140.725 in a dual meet Thursday night in Sartell.

The matchup pitted not only the top two teams in Section 8AA, but two of the top three teams in the state. The Sabres are the top-ranked team in Class AA and the Lumberjacks are No. 3.

Lauren Berg placed third all-around for the Lumberjacks with a score of 35.8. Berg captured the only first-place finish for BHS with a 9.8 score on vault.

Bemidji moved to 5-2 on the season through seven meets.

The Lumberjacks will travel to Fergus Falls for their next meet at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26.

BHS All-Around Results

3-Berg 35.8; 5-Schmidt 35.075.

BHS Vault Results

1-Berg 9.8; 4-Lucas 9.2.

BHS Uneven Bars Results

2-Offerdahl 9.0.

BHS Balance Beam Results

4-Lundquist 8.95; 5-Schmidt 8.75.

BHS Floor Exercise Results

3-Berg 9.325.