WILLMAR -- The Bemidji High School gymnastics team got back to its winning ways Thursday night with a 140.975-134.075 road win over Willmar.

The Lumberjacks won all four events, with Lauren Berg leading the way with her first-place all-around performance of 35.45. Berg also earned top marks on vault with a 9.6.

Tatum Offerdahl scored first place on uneven bars with a 9.05 and on balance beam with a 9.275. Mady Schmidt posted the top score on floor exercise with a 9.25.

BHS is now 5-1 on the season through six meets.

Bemidji will travel to Sartell-St. Stephen for its next meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18.

BHS All-Around Results

1-Berg 35.45; 4-Schmidt 33.85; 7-Lucas 26.9; 8-Lundquist 26.15; 9-Offerdahl 18.325; 10-Olson 16.775.

BHS Vault Results

1-Berg 9.6; 3-Lucas 9.25; 4-Lundquist 9.175; 5-Schmidt 9.05; 8-Olson 8.475.

BHS Uneven Bars Results

1-Offerdahl 9.05; 3-Berg 8.15; 5-Schmidt 8.05; 6-Hill 7.8; 8-DeWitt 7.5.

BHS Balance Beam Results

1-Offerdahl 9.275; 2-Lucas 9.025; 4-Lucas 8.6; 6-Lundquist 8.475; 9-Schmidt 7.5.

BHS Floor Exercise Results

1-Schmidt 9.25; 2-Berg 9.1; 5-Lucas 8.625; 6-Lundquist 8.5; 8-Olson 8.3.