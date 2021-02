Lauren Berg

Junior, gymnastics

Lauren Berg had a historic week for Bemidji, and even that might be underselling it. On Thursday, Berg broke her own program vault record with her 9.75 score, also leading the team to a new vault record of 37.25 during a win over Brainerd. But Berg wasn’t done. She bested her record with a 9.8 on vault two days later in Perham, which now stands as the highest individual score any Lumberjack has ever earned in the program’s 28-year history.