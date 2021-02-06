For the second time in as many meets, the junior set a program record on vault by scoring a 9.8 at a meet in Perham. Berg had just broken the record Thursday by landing a 9.75 at home against Brainerd. She has now set the school record on vault four separate times.

Berg’s score earned her first place on vault, but the Lumberjacks would fall one point short, 140.25-139.25, in the meet to the Yellowjackets.

Berg placed second all-around with a score of 35.1. Mady Schmidt registered the top score for BHS on floor with a 9.15 for third. Leah Lucas also earned third place with a 9.1 on balance beam. Aubrey DeWitt led Bemidji on uneven bars with an 8.25 to take fourth place.

The loss was the first of the season for the Lumberjacks, who are now 4-1. They’ll look to get back in the win column at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11, at Willmar.

BHS All-Around Results

2-Berg 35.1; 4-DeWitt 34.05; 5-Lundquist 33.5; 7-Lucas 27.1; 8-Schmidt 25.6; 12-Brown 8.8; 15-Hill 7.9.

BHS Vault Results

1-Berg 9.8; 4-Lucas 8.95; 5-DeWitt 8.8; 6-Lundquist 8.65; 7-Schmidt 8.6.

BHS Uneven Bars Results

4-DeWitt 8.25; 5-Berg 8.2; 6-Hill 7.9; 7-Schmidt 7.85; 9-Lundquist 7.55.

BHS Balance Beam Results

3-Lucas 9.1; 5-Brown 8.8; 6-DeWitt 8.5; 7-Lundquist 8.4; 8-Berg 8.15.

BHS Floor Exercise Results

3-Schmidt 9.15; 4-Lucas 9.05; 5-Berg 8.95; 6-Lundquist 8.9; 8-DeWitt 8.5.