BEMIDJI -- In 28 years and who-knows-how-many meets, no Bemidji High School gymnast has ever done what Lauren Berg did Thursday at the Gym Bin.

With a front handspring front on her final vault routine, Berg stuck the landing on a 9.75 -- the highest score on any individual event in program history.

“It’s really nice,” Berg said. “We’re doing reps all the time for it, and it’s not like they’re always landing, but to land it when it counts and have my whole team cheering for me -- honestly their reaction is what makes it super fun.”

The previous individual high for any event was a 9.65 on floor, set by Annalise Aakus in 2003. New standard in hand, Berg’s humility instantly broke through, too, viewing her individual milestone as a spotlight for the program as a whole.

“Honestly, it’s just fun to be able to show that Bemidji is capable of this. We’ve slowly been setting new records and proving ourselves,” Berg said. “(Our focus) is leaving a legacy, showing the younger girls and the future people who come into our gym that you can do this.”

Berg’s success was contagious. The Lumberjacks finished with a team all-around score of 143.875, sweeping Brainerd’s 139.75 for their fourth win in as many meets this year.

“Our goal obviously is always to continue to break records,” BHS head coach Briana Fleischhacker said. “They’re really pulling it together, and it’s starting to come together nicely. I think there’s no reason why that’s not our goal again.”

Berg has now set a new school record on vault three separate times. On Thursday, the junior shattered her own previous best of 9.575 from last February and led Bemidji to a school-record team score of 37.25 on vault. Tatum Offerdahl (9.25), Lauren Lundquist (9.25) and Leah Lucas (9.0) were all in on the groundbreaking performance.

“It’s incredibly rewarding,” Fleischhaker said. “The girls are constantly working toward being their best self, in and out of the gym. The scores are not what we compete for, but it’s always that extra cherry on top. It’s the reward for a job well done, so that’s great.”

While many just see a rewritten record book, Fleischhacker is witness to all the behind-the-scenes work that made it possible.

“Our girls practice three hours a day, six days a week when we don’t have meets,” Fleischhacker said. “A sport like this is constantly pounding on your body, constantly a workout, no matter what you’re doing. … It takes a lot of hours, a lot of dedication, a lot of drive and especially the right mentality.”

Berg wasn’t the only Lumberjack who had a successful showing Thursday. Offerdahl also scored a 9.4 on the uneven bars, tops among both teams, while Mady Schmidt tallied a personal-best 9.45 on floor for second. Lucas tied for second on the balance beam with a 9.1, as well. Additionally, Lundquist set a new personal record on floor with a 9.275 to finish fifth.

Breanna Deason (35.95) and Izzy Olson (35.2) placed 1-2 in the all-around for Brainerd, but depth proved to be key for Bemidji in handily securing the team win.

“Honestly, our biggest thing is to take advantage of every day,” said Berg, who already owns the program’s beam record, as well. “We don’t know when our season could end. It could end tomorrow or something. It’s just taking advantage of every day, pushing each other to be our best and have some fun.”

BHS will return to action at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, in Perham.





BHS All-Around Results

3-Berg 34.85; 4-Offerdahl 27.7; 5-Lucas 27.3; 6-Lundquist 27.025; 7-DeWitt 25.7; 10-Schmidt 17.65; 15-Hill 7.6.





BHS Vault Results

1-Berg 9.75; T3-Lundquist 9.25; T3-Offerdahl 9.25; 6-Lucas 9.0; 7-DeWitt 8.85.





BHS Uneven Bars Results

1-Offerdahl 9.4; 3-DeWitt 8.45; 4-Berg 8.25; 5-Schmidt 8.2; 9-Hill 7.6.





BHS Balance Beam Results

T2-Lucas 9.1; 4-Offerdahl 9.05; 5-Lundquist 8.5; 6-DeWitt 8.4; 10-Berg 7.5.





BHS Floor Exercise Results

2-Schmidt 9.45; 4-Berg 9.35; 5-Lundquist 9.275; 6-Lucas 9.2; 10-Offerdahl 0.0.