MELROSE -- The Bemidji High School gymnastics team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 138.05-135.075 victory over perennial powerhouse Melrose on Friday, its first road meet of the season.

Tatum Offerdahl claimed all-around honors with a score of 34.95, while also winning first place on uneven bars with a 8.95. Lauren Berg posted the top score on vault with a 9.3, and Mady Schmidt earned top honors on floor with a 9.0.

The Lumberjacks will return home to the Gym Bin for a 6 p.m. meet against Brainerd on Thursday, Feb. 4.

BHS All-Around Results

1-Offerdahl 34.95; 4-Lucas 33.25; 6-Berg 32.65.

BHS Vault Results

1-Berg 9.3; 2-Offerdahl 9.05; 3-Lundquist 8.875; 4-Lucas 8.8; 8-DeWitt 8.65.

BHS Uneven Bars Results

1-Offerdahl 8.95; 2-Berg 8.2; 4-DeWitt 8.1; 6-Schmidt 7.925; 10-Lucas 7.25.

BHS Balance Beam Results

4-Offerdahl 8.775; 5-Lucas 8.7; 7-Lundquist 8.2; 8-Brown 8.0; 10-Berg 6.25.

BHS Floor Exercise Results

1-Schmidt 9.0; 2-Berg 8.9; 3-Lundquist 8.775; 6-Lucas 8.5; 9-Offerdahl 8.175.