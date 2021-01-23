BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School gymnastics team defeated Detroit Lakes 141.825-132.3 in a dual meet at the Gym Bin in Bemidji on Saturday afternoon. The Lumberjacks earned top marks on all four events: vault (36.3), parallel bars (34.6), balance beam (34.3) and floor (36.625).

Individually, Tatum Offerdahl claimed first place all-around with a score of 36.85. The BHS junior also earned top scores on bars (9.25), beam (9.1) and floor (9.35).

Teammate Lauren Berg edged Offerdahl for first on vault, 9.2-9.15.

Bemidji, now 2-0 on the year, is next set to compete in its first road meet of the season at Melrose on Friday, Jan. 29.

BHS All-Around Results

1-Offerdahl 36.85; 3-Lundquist 33.45; 8-DeWitt 26.05; 9-Berg 25.6; 10-Schmidt 17.85; 11-Lucas 17.5; 12-Morin 8.7; 13-Brown 7.3.

BHS Vault Results

1-Berg 9.2; 2-Offerdahl 9.15; T3-DeWitt 9.0; 5-Lundquist 8.95; T7-Morin 8.7.

BHS Bars Results

1-Offerdahl 9.25; 3-DeWitt 8.65; 4-Schmidt 8.55; 5-Berg 8.15; 9-Lundquist 7.075.

BHS Beam Results

1-Offerdahl 9.1; 4-Lucas 8.7; T5-Lundquist 8.25; T5-Berg 8.25; 9-Brown 7.3.

BHS Floor Results

1-Offerdahl 9.35; 2-Schmidt 9.3; 3-Lundquist 9.175; 4-Lucas 8.8; 7-DeWitt 8.4.