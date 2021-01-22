BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School gymnastics team earned a narrow 138.65-138.25 victory over St. Cloud Tech in its season opener Thursday at the Gym Bin in Bemidji.

Tatum Offerdahl was the parallel bars champion with a score of 9.4, the lone individual victory for the Lumberjacks. Lauren Berg placed second on vault, while Offerdahl finished second overall and tied for second on floor.

BHS earned top scores as a team on vault and parallel bars.

Bemidji is next set to host Detroit Lakes at noon on Saturday, Jan. 23 at the Gym Bin.