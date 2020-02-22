ST. PAUL -- The Bemidji High School gymnastics team wrapped up its season with one last piece of history on Saturday.

Three Lumberjacks competed at the Class AA state individual and all-around championships at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, and it proved to be the program’s best-ever state showing.

Tatum Offerdahl finished in a tie for 15th on bars with a score of 9.3, the highest-ever place for a BHS gymnast. Lauren Berg followed with a 19th-place showing on vault at 9.475, which stands as the program’s best score at the state level.

The sophomores are the first top-20 finishers for Bemidji since Dani Paris was 18th on vault in 2007.

Lauren Lundquist also came in 40th on beam with a score of 8.6, while Offerdahl also placed 43rd on vault at 9.1 to round out the BHS results.

Bella Frattalone of Mahtomedi claimed the state vault championship with a score of 9.775 and a tiebreaker over St. Cloud Tech’s Taylar Shaefer. On bars, Lakeville North’s Anna Altermatt was first with a 9.7, and Maple Grove’s Nadia Abid was first on beam at 9.675. Frattalone also placed first on floor (9.825) and in the all-around (38.575).

The Jacks don’t graduate any seniors this season, so they’ll be back in full force for the 2020-21 season.