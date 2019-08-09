ST. CLOUD -- The Bemidji Aerials gymnastics team competed Feb. 8 at the Tropical Twist Invitational at Apollo High School, where two of the 14 competing Aerials finished first in their respective levels and age divisions.

Lauren Bruley, a Level 6 gymnast, finished first with an all-around score of 35.525, earning first place on vault and second place on bars.

Lola Wesley, an Xcel Gold gymnast, finished first with an all-around score of 34.775, earning first place on beam and second place on both floor and vault.

Also competing at the Gold level, Ella Dahl earned a 34.05 all-around score, finishing second on beam. Mariah Fox earned a 33.55 all-around score, while Dream Davis scored a 33.225, finishing first on vault and third on bars. Amelia Benso finished with a 33.075, and Lauren White scored a 32.625, finishing third on floor.

Competing at the Xcel Silver level, Noni Larson earned a 35.75 all-around score, finishing second on bars. Izy Bendorf earned a 35.15, followed by Samantha Cox with a 34.0, Claire Eastman with a 33.075, and Bella Olson with a 32.625.

Competing at Level 7 were Ava Phrakonkham, who earned a 33.825 and finished first on vault, and Kali Allen, who scored a 33.45.