ST. CLOUD -- Lauren Berg, Lauren Lundquist and Tatum Offerdahl all clinched individual state berths as the Bemidji High School gymnastics team took fourth place at the Section 8AA meet in St. Cloud on Saturday.

This season marks the first time in program history that the Lumberjacks have sent three individuals to state, but it’s the third consecutive year with multiple qualifiers. Lundquist and Offerdahl have both made the trek the past two seasons, while Berg will be making her state debut this time around.

The trio gives BHS 10 individual state appearances in the program’s 27-year history.

As a team, Bemidji scored a 142.175 in the all-around, trailing Sartell-St. Stephen (146.85), St. Cloud Tech (143.3) and Brainerd (142.375) on the leaderboard.

The Jacks’ 36.0 on beam topped the eight-team section, while a 36.975 score on vault was second. Their 35.875 on floor placed third and their 33.325 on bars placed fourth.

Sartell-St. Stephen posted the top scores as a team on vault, floor and bars.

Individual Bemidji scores were not available Saturday night.

The Class AA state individual and all-around championships will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.

Team Results

1-Sartell-St. Stephen 146.85; 2-St. Cloud Tech 143.3; 3-Brainerd 142.375; 4-Bemidji 142.175; 5-Buffalo 136.35; 6-Sauk Rapids-Rice 134.55; 7-Alexandria 133.75; 8-Moorhead 126.475.