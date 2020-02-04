BEMIDJI -- It seems as though there’s no limit to the record-breaking habits of the Bemidji High School gymnastics team. The Lumberjacks set four more program records Thursday night in a 144.85-122.15 victory over Park Rapids at the Gym Bin to close the regular season.

The team’s score of 144.85 is a new record, as are the team’s marks on the beam (36.9) and floor (37.35). Sophomore Tatum Offerdahl also broke the program record for individual all-around score by garnering a 37.2.

The previous record marks all occurred within the previous 14 months, including three this season alone. BHS set team score (144.1) and individual all-around (Lauren Berg, 36.85) records on Jan. 11, 2020, in Moorhead. The old team floor record (37.25) from Dec. 10, 2019, didn’t even last two months, while the previous team beam record (36.325) was set little more than a year ago in December 2018.

Offerdahl used first-place finishes on vault (9.3) and bars (9.25) Thursday to achieve her record all-around score, along with tying for second on floor with teammate Leah Lucas (9.4 each) and taking third on beam (9.25).

Lucas captured top honors on beam with a 9.45 and Berg topped the podium on floor with a 9.5 on another thoroughly dominant night for Bemidji.

The BHS junior varsity team was also victorious Thursday as Kennedy Olson secured top all-around honors.

The Lumberjacks will contend for their first-ever section crown at the Section 8AA meet on Saturday, Feb. 15, hosted by St. Cloud Tech.

BHS All-Around Results

1-Offerdahl 37.2; 2-Berg 34.55; 5-Lucas 27.8; 6-Lundquist 26.95; 7-Schmidt 25.7; 11-Workman 8.75; T12-DeWitt 8.3; 15-Morin 7.3.

BHS Vault Results

1-Offerdahl 9.3; 2-Berg 9.25; 3-Lundquist 9.05; 4-Lucas 8.95; T6-Workman 8.75.

BHS Bars Results

1-Offerdahl 9.25; 2-Berg 8.65; 3-DeWitt 8.3; 4-Schmidt 7.85; 6-Morin 7.3.

BHS Beam Results

1-Lucas 9.45; 2-Lundquist 9.4; 3-Offerdahl 9.25; 4-Schmidt 8.8; 7-Berg 7.15.

BHS Floor Results

1-Berg 9.5; T2-Lucas 9.4; T2-Offerdahl 9.4; 4-Schmidt 9.05; 5-Lundquist 8.5.