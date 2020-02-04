“You look at our new crop of girls coming up,” BHS head coach Briana Fleischhacker said. “They see these girls competing at this level, and they realize, ‘That’s where I want to be, and that’s what I want to get to.’ It pushes everybody to be the best they can be. … They know what the expectation is, and they know what they need to work for.”

The Lumberjacks have nearly entirely rewritten the record book this season, and that trend continued in Tuesday’s 140.325-94.8 victory over Long Prairie/Grey Eagle at the Gym Bin.

“I can speak volumes about these girls for days,” Fleischhacker said. “They’re awesome kids, and they work super hard. It’s nice for them to get a reward for the effort that they’ve been putting in.”

Bemidji has set new records in all but two categories this year, establishing four team bests and four individual bests.

“Honestly, it’s quite an honor,” sophomore Lauren Berg said. “Each one of us, we’re pretty even. We all push each other. It’s not like one person is a standout on the team. We’re all pushing each other.”

Berg has authored much of the record book, which most recently included a 9.575 on vault in Tuesday’s meet. The tally broke her own benchmark of 9.55, set on Jan. 4 and Feb. 1. Elsewhere, Berg has the individual records on beam (9.6) and the all-around (36.85), both set in January, while she contributed to the team records on bars (35.8), floor (37.1), vault (37.1) and the all-around (144.1) this season.

“It definitely takes a lot more to be able to put the routine out there for a good meet,” Berg said of the team’s growing expectations. “We have a lot more competition. It’s not OK to have just an OK routine. You’ve got to step it up and have a good routine now.”

The Jacks delivered across the board on Tuesday, running away with the night.

Berg also claimed first on floor (9.5), as well as second on bars (8.25) and beam (8.65). Fellow sophomore Tatum Offerdahl was first on bars (9.4) and beam (9.15) in her two events. Junior Lauren Lundquist was second in the all-around at 33.75 behind second on vault (9.15), third on floor (9.05) and fifth on both bars (7.35) and beam (8.2).

Rounding out the top-three marks for BHS were Leah Lucas on floor (9.35, second); Sophia Morin on beam (8.6, third); Chloe Workman on vault (8.9, third) and Aubrey DeWitt on bars (7.85, third).

In all, Bemidji claimed every top-five score in all four events.

“We have a few girls who are resting (injuries) right now,” Fleischhacker said. “What I appreciated about today was that… we had some girls, who usually aren’t used to competing varsity, on our varsity roster today. They stepped up, and they did really well.”

The Jacks are hoping for a bit more history with the Section 8AA meet nearing. Though BHS is in a crowded field, the team has as good a chance as ever for its first-ever section championship.

“We’re almost there to our highest potential,” Berg said. “We definitely need to keep working hard every day at practice, perfecting our skills at this point. (We’re) making sure, when we go out there at sections, we know for sure we’re going to land it.”

Before sections kick off on Feb. 15, Bemidji will first host Park Rapids at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, back at the Gym Bin.





BHS All-Around Results

1-Berg 35.975; 2-Lundquist 33.75; 3-Lucas 26.45; 5-Morin 24.8; 9-Offerdahl 18.55; 10-Workman 16.6; 11-DeWitt 16.15.

BHS Bars Results

1-Offerdahl 9.4; 2-Berg 8.25; 3-DeWitt 7.85; 4-Morin 7.5; 5-Lundquist 7.35.

BHS Beam Results

1-Offerdahl 9.15; 2-Berg 8.65; 3-Morin 8.6; 4-Lucas 8.4; 5-Lundquist 8.2.

BHS Floor Results

1-Berg 9.5; 2-Lucas 9.35; 3-Lundquist 9.05; 4-DeWitt 8.3; 5-Workman 7.7.

BHS Vault Results

1-Berg 9.575; 2-Lundquist 9.15; 3-Workman 8.9; T4-Lucas 8.7; T4-Morin 8.7.