DETROIT LAKES -- The Bemidji High School gymnastics team edged out Detroit Lakes 141.675-141.125 on the road Saturday, and the Lumberjacks also set a new program record in the process.

Lauren Berg, Tatum Offerdahl, Lauren Lundquist and Leah Lucas combined for a 37.1 score on vault, establishing a new best in BHS history. Berg’s mark of 9.55 tied for first and also tied her own individual program record, which she set Jan. 4. Offerdahl’s 9.35, Lundquist’s 9.15 and Lucas’ 9.05 rounded out the record-setting scores.

Berg also placed first on beam with her 9.25, while Offerdahl was second in the all-around at 36.825 to pace all Bemidji individuals. Berg placed fourth in the all-around at 35.45, while the Lakers’ Jackson Hegg captured first-place honors with a 38.075.

Offerdahl was second on bars (9.15) and floor (9.375), while Lucas took second on beam (9.2).

Chloe Workman (bars) and Maki Westerman (floor) also stepped in at the varsity level for the first time with respective 7.35 and 8.15 scores.

On the junior varsity side, the Jacks rolled 124.85-119.9 behind Kennedy Olson’s first-place 30.15 in the all-around.

BHS returns to the Gym Bin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, to host Long Prairie/Grey Eagle in a rescheduled dual meet from Jan. 17.





BHS All-Around Results

2-Offerdahl 36.825; 4-Berg 35.45.

BHS Bars Results

2-Offerdahl 9.15; 4-DeWitt 8.3; 7-Berg 7.55; 8-Westerman 7.35.

BHS Beam Results

1-Berg 9.25; 2-Lucas 9.2; 4-Offerdahl 8.95; 7-Lundquist 8.45; 9-Brown 8.15.

BHS Floor Results

2-Offerdahl 9.375; 4-Berg 9.1; 5-Lundquist 9.05; 7-Lucas 8.85; 10-Westerman 8.15.

BHS Vault Results

T1-Berg 9.55; T3-Offerdahl 9.35; 5-Lundquist 9.15; 6-Lucas 9.05; 7-Morin 8.7.