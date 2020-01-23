BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School swept all four events in well rounded 139.825-113.15 victory over Detroit Lakes on Thursday evening at the Gym Bin.

Tatum Offerdahl captured all-around honors with her score of 36.4, as well as first place on beam (9.05) and bars (8.85). Lauren Berg placed first on floor (9.475) to take second all-around (34.475), while Lauren Lundquist finished first on vault (9.25) and third all-around (34.3).

The Bemidji JV squad also swept all of its events, winning 120.85-55.5 with Kennedy Olson taking the all-around title.

The Lumberjacks will next compete at Detroit Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 1, in a rematch of Thursday’s meet. BHS will then return home to host Long Prairie/Grey Eagle in a meet that has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Gym Bin.

BHS All-Around Results

1-Tatum Offerdahl 36.4; 2-Lauren Berg 34.475; 3-Lauren Lundquist 34.3; 6-Makenna Brown 25.1; 11-Sophie Morin 8.55; 13-Aubrey DeWitt 8.2; 14-Leah Lucas 7.8.

BHS Vault Results

1-Lundquist 9.25; 2-Offerdahl 9.15; 3-Berg 9.05; 4-Morin 8.55.

BHS Bars Results

1-Offerdahl 8.85; 2-Berg 8.4; 3-DeWitt 8.2; 4-Brown 7.65; 5-Lundquist 7.45.

BHS Beam Results

1-Offerdahl 9.05; 2-Lundquist 8.85; 3-Brown 8.7; 4-Lucas 7.8; 5-Berg 7.55.

BHS Floor Results

1-Berg 9.475; 2-Offerdahl 9.35; T3-Brown 8.75; T3-Lundquist 8.75.