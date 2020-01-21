Tatum Offerdahl brought home an all-around win with a score of 36.45, while also earning first place in the floor (9.35) and bars (9.3) events. Lauren Berg picked up first place in vault (9.1) and Leah Lucas secured the top prize on beam (9.25) to round out the evening for the Lumberjacks.

Besides Offerdahl, Berg (35.15) and Madysen Schmidt (34.0) also topped the podium in second and third place all-around.

Bemidji also won the JV meet 123.35-100.1 with the Jacks sweeping the top five all-around places as Chloe Workman took first.

The Lumberjacks will return home to host Detroit Lakes in a dual meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Gym Bin.

BHS All-Around Results

1-Tatum Offerdahl 36.45; 2-Lauren Berg 35.15; 3-Madysen Schmidt 34.0; 7-Leah Lucas 27.0; 10-Makenna Brown 17.1; 11-Sophia Morin 8.75; 12-Aubrey DeWitt 8.4; 13-Lauren Lundquist 8.1.

BHS Vault Results

1-Berg 9.1; 2-Offerdahl 8.85; T3-Schmidt 8.8; 5-Morin 8.75; 6-Lucas 8.7.

BHS Bars Results

1-Offerdahl 9.3; 2-Brown 8.45; 3-DeWitt 8.4; T4-Berg 8.25; T4-Schmidt 8.25.

BHS Beam Results

1-Lucas 9.25; 2-Berg 9.15; 3-Offerdahl 8.95; 4-Schmidt 8.5; 5-Lundquist 8.1.

BHS Floor Results

1-Offerdahl 9.35; 2-Lucas 9.05; T4-Berg 8.65; T4-Brown 8.65; 6-Schmidt 8.45.