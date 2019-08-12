BEMIDJI – Two of the Bemidji Aerials gymnastics teams won first place as the Aerials hosted the Snowflake Flip on Jan. 4 at the Gym Bin.

The Xcel Gold and the Level 3 gymnasts won first place for their performances as teams.

In Xcel Gold, the Aerials also swept first place in individual competition. In the older age category, Elliana Ekre won gold with an all-around score of 35.15, taking first place on both floor and beam. In the younger age category, Ella Dahl won gold with an all-around score of 33.3, finishing first on vault. She was followed in second place by fellow Aerial Dream Davis, who earned a 33.1 all-around score and finished first on the uneven bars and floor.

Dezerai Puffe earned a 33.925 all-around score -- third overall for the older age category -- and was first on the bars. Mariah Fox earned a 32.45, Amelia Benso a 32.075, Lola Wesley a 31.625, and Lauren White a 31.475.

In addition to their team win, the Level 3 gymnasts also won a number of individual medals. Stella Jesness won gold in her age category with a 36.2 all-around score, as well as golds for her first-place marks on the floor, uneven bars and beam. Brynne Skaar followed right behind her in second with an all-around score of 34.65 behind her first-place finish on vault. Also competing in the age category were Henley Carsella (34.1) and Eliana Frank (33.2).

In the younger age category, Brooklyn Roff finished second with an all-around score of 33.0, winning first place on beam.

In Level 4 competition, Samantha Buxton took first place on the floor and with her all-around score of 33.55. Aerie Hill finished third all-around at 33.05, also placing first on the uneven bars. Also competing in Level 4 were Kyle Sonneman (32.85 all-around), Cameron Roff (32.65) and Isabella Reierson (30.05).

Two Aerials competed in Level 5, finishing third and fourth overall. Kaitlyn Workman earned a 29.375, followed by Stella Schoonover with a 29.35.

In the Xcel Silver division, 10 Aerials competed in the two age categories. Patti Peterson led all Aerials with a 35.15 all-around score for third place. Izabella Bendorf earned a 34.65 all-around score, Makaya Gotchie a 34.05 and Eliya Elgersma a 34.0.

Also competing in the Xcel Silver division were Adrian Williams (33.8 all-around), Ivy Blumenshein (33.6), Samantha Cox (33.2), Bella Olson (32.7), Carol Chance (32.3) and Claire Eastman (32.05).