The Lumberjacks broke the program record for team score, posting a 144.1 to finish in second place at the Moorhead Invitational. The previous record (142.8) was set almost exactly one year earlier at the same meet.

“It’s incredible. It’s what our goal is at all times,” head coach Briana Fleischhacker said. “It’s what we’re always looking to do throughout the season. Just to break another record at this point in the season is really exciting and shows that we have a lot of promise for what we have left in the season yet.”

BHS competed in the top division with first-place Wayzata (145.8), but still earned the second-highest score in the nine-team, three-division meet.

Sophomores Lauren Berg and Tatum Offerdahl combined to break three event records for the Lumberjacks.

Berg set school records in the all-around and beam, scoring a 36.85 and 9.6 to finish second and first in the respective events. Berg eclipsed Kaliegh Buck’s all-around record of 36.45, which was set last year. Berg also broke the program vault record only one week ago.

Offerdahl broke her own program record on bars by earning a 9.55 to take second.

“There were a lot of really good things that happened today,” Fleischhacker said. “Our vaults looked really strong and are coming together really nicely. Floor is getting there. We have some work to do there but it’s coming along. On beam we had some really solid routines today, and bars was probably one of the best bars sets we’ve had of the season. Lots of really great things, but still room to grow and room to improve, and hopefully break that record again this year.”

Wayzata’s Grace Treanor claimed first place in the all-around (37.5), vault (9.4), bars (9.6) and floor (9.85) events.

The Lumberjacks will next compete in a home meet against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, at the Gym Bin.

BHS All-Around Results

2-Lauren Berg 36.85; 6-Leah Lucas 26.85; 7-Madysen Schmidt 26.35; 8-Lauren Lundquist 26.05; 9-Tatum Offerdahl 18.75; 10-Makenna Brown 17.7; 12-Aubrey DeWitt 16.8; 13-Sophie Morin 8.85.

BHS Beam Results

1-Berg 9.6; 3-Offerdahl 9.2; 6-Lucas 8.75; 8-DeWitt 8.25; 8-Lundquist 8.25.

BHS Vault Results

2-Berg 9.3; 3-Schmidt 9.1; 4-Lucas 9.05; 5-Morin 8.85; 6-Lundquist 8.7.

BHS Bars Results

2-Offerdahl 9.55; 3-Brown 9.0; 5-Berg 8.7; 6-DeWitt 8.55; 8-Schmidt 8.45.

BHS Floor Results

5-Berg 9.25; 6-Lundquist 9.1; 7-Lucas 9.05; 8-Schmidt 8.8; 9-Brown 8.7.