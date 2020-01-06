PERHAM -- The Bemidji High School gymnastics team suffered its first dual loss of the season on Tuesday, falling 143.2-139.45 at Perham.

The Yellowjackets swept top honors in all four events. Tatum Offerdahl (9.25 on floor and 9.05 on bars), Lauren Berg (9.5 on vault) and Leah Lucas (personal-best 9.25 on beam) all placed second as the top Lumberjack finishers.

Offerdahl finished third in the all-around with a score of 35.55, behind only Jada Olson (38.5) and Dena Fischer (35.7) of Perham. Berg was fourth at 34.55, while Lucas placed fifth (26.95) with the top score among gymnasts participating in three events.

BHS rounded out top-five finishes behind Lucas on vault (8.85, third), Berg on floor (9.2, third), Offerdahl on beam (8.9, fourth) Lauren Lundquist on vault (8.85, fourth) and Makenna Brown on bars (8.6, fifth).

The Bemidji junior varsity team came out victorious by a 126.15-115.45 decision. Kennedy Olson won all-around honors with a 31.4 score.

The Jacks will jump back into action at 11 a.m. Saturday for the Moorhead Invitational.