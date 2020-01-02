PRINCETON -- Lauren Berg and the Bemidji High School gymnastics team set new program records during the Princeton Invitational on Saturday.

Berg’s score of 9.55 on the vault, as well as the Lumberjacks’ 37.1 team score on the floor, both established new benchmarks.

As a team, BHS also placed third among the eight-team field with a score of 140.75.

“Our all-around team score today wasn’t our best of the season and definitely wasn’t our best overall day, but some really great things happened,” Bemidji head coach Briana Fleischhacker said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what we do over the next few weeks before we wrap up our season.”

Berg’s 9.55 on the vault was good enough for second, the highest individual place among the Jacks. Leah Lucas (9.15), Madysen Schmidt (9.3), Berg (9.3) and Tatum Offerdahl (9.35) combined to set the new team record on the floor.

Offerdahl was the highest-placing all-around finisher for BHS, taking fifth with a score 35.35. Alongside her finish on the floor, Offerdahl scored a 9.05 on the vault, 8.1 on the beam and 8.85 on the bars. The latter matched her floor routine on the leaderboard in third individually.

Lauren Lundquist also placed fifth on vault (9.1), while Schmidt and Berg tied for fifth on the floor to round out the top-five marks.

“We’re at the point in the season where we’ve been doing a lot of skill work over the past couple weeks,” Fleischhacker said. “Today, we were putting in some new skills and trying some new things. It was about pushing ourselves to be a little uncomfortable today so that those things are ready by the end of the season.”

Perham’s Jada Olsen earned all-around honors with her first-place score of 38.25. The Yellowjackets also took first as a team with their mark of 142.85. Elk River’s 142.5 was the only other score better than Bemidji’s.

BHS returns to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Perham.

Team Results

1-Perham 142.85; 2-Elk River 142.5; 3-Bemidji 140.75; 4-Hopkins 139.5; 5-Blaine 135.9; 6-North Branch 132.15; 7-Detroit Lakes 122.4; 8-Princeton 122.35