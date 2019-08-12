ST. PAUL – The Bemidji Aerials gymnastics team competed at the Holiday Spirit Invite held Dec. 22 at Hamline University, where Level 6 gymnast Ava Phrakonkham finished first on three events and in the all-around competition.

Phrakonkham earned a 36.25 all-around score, leading all Level 6 competitors, and finished first on floor, bars and vault. Addison Hill finished third with an all-around score of 34.8 and finished in second place on floor and bars.

Also competing at Level 6 were Kali Allen, who earned a 33.45; Lauren Bruley, 32.975; and Taylor Hanks, 31.55.

Samara Osborn competed at Level 7, earning a 34.725.

In the Xcel Silver division, Natalie Remer led the Aerials with a 35.35, followed by Noni Larson with a 34.05 and Claire Eastman with a 33.825.

In Xcel Gold, Elliana Ekre led the Aerials with a 34.375, followed by Lola Wesley with a 33.575, Dream Davis with a 33.025, and Lauren White with a 32.025.

In Xcel Platinum, Jacobi Burmeister Pater scored a 30.25.

The Aerials will host the Snowflake Flip on Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Gym Bin. Competitions will run from about 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.