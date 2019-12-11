DETROIT LAKES – The Bemidji Aerials Junior Olympics gymnasts competed in two recent meets, with Level 3 gymnast Brynne Skaar leading all Aerials at both events.

At the Lakes N Leaves Invite in Detroit Lakes, Skaar earned a 36.050 all-around score. Also competing in Level 3 were: Henley Carsella, who earned a 34.65; Brooklyn Roff, 34.5; Sienna Nevins, 34.35; Eliana Frank, 32.05; and Charly Martinka, 29.6.

Leading Level 4 gymnasts was Stella Schoonover, who earned a 34.05, followed by Samantha Buxton with a 33.8, and Cameron Roff with a 33.55. Kylie Sonneman scored a 33.15, while Aerie Hill scored a 32.95 and Isabella Reierson a 32.9.

Kaitlyn Workman, a Level 5 gymnast, scored a 30.125.

Gymnasts in Levels 3 and 4 were among those competing in the 2019 Minnesota Level 3-5 State Meet, held Dec. 13-15 in Minneapolis.

In Level 3, Skaar earned a 35.425, followed by Stella Jesness with a 34.925, Nevins with 34.2, Brooklyn Roff with 33.875, Frank with 33.35, Carsella with 33.175; and Martinka with 31.9.

In Level 4, Schoonover earned a 34.975, followed by Cameron Roff with a 33.1, Hill with 32.525, Buxton with 32.15, Reierson with 31.525, and Sonneman with 31.1.