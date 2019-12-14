BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School gymnastics team continued its hot start to the season, rolling over Alexandria 140.45-132.2 Tuesday night at the Gym Bin and improving to 3-0.

Tatum Offerdahl took the all-around spoils with wins on the floor (9.2) and the uneven bars (8.75), plus tying for first with teammates Lauren Berg on the balance beam (9.2) and Leah Lucas on the vault (9.05).

Offerdahl posted an all-around score of 36.2, with Berg following in second place at 34.4. Lauren Lundquist paced all individuals who performed in three events at 26.650 for fifth, and Lucas followed at 26.6 for sixth.

On the junior varsity side, Kennedy Olson had a winning all-around score of 30.0 thanks to a first-place mark on the beam (7.8) and tying for first on the vault (8.6). BHS won 122.1-85.55.

Bemidji will return to action in the new year, starting with the Princeton Invitational at 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 4.