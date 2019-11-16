BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School gymnastics team topped Brainerd 142.8-139.425 in a dual meet at the Gym Bin on Tuesday night. The Lumberjacks secured event wins on beam, bars and floor with the Warriors taking the edge in vault.

Bemidji’s Tatum Offerdahl earned All-Around honors with a score of 36.3, while teammates Lauren Berg and Lauren Lundquist followed in third (35.15) and fourth (34.9), respectively.

Berg and Offerdahl tied for first on floor with scores of 9.45 with Leah Lucas taking third (9.35). Lundquist (9.15) and Lucas (9.05) nabbed the top two spots on beam and Offerdahl (9.35) claimed first on bars. Lundquist (9.2) finished third on vault as the Jacks’ highest finisher.

In the JV meet, Brainerd defeated Bemidji 132-121.3 with the Warriors claiming all four team events. Lumberjack Aubrey DeWitt took home the All-Around medal with a score of 32.6.

Bemidji will return to the Gym Bin for a dual meet with Alexandria at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17.