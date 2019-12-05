BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School gymnastics team took down Sauk Rapids-Rice 140.825-134.35 in the season-opening meet Thursday night at the Gym Bin.

Sophomore Lauren Berg was the meet’s All-Around winner with a score of 35.65, taking first place on beam (9.05), vault (9.15), and tying for first on floor with BHS teammate Leah Lucas after each scored 9.25. Tatum Offerdahl finished second All-Around with a mark of 35.05 and a win on bars (8.65).

In the JV meet, Sauk Rapids narrowly beat the Lumberjacks 125-124.55. Bemidji eighth-grader Chloe Workman earned All-Around honors with a score of 31.5.

BHS will be back at the Gym Bin for its next home meet against Brainerd at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10.