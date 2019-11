BLOOMINGTON -- Both Bemidji Aerials gymnasts who competed on Nov. 10 in the Glitz and Glam Invite found success in the competition held at Bloomington Kennedy High School.

Kylie Sonneman earned a 33.475 all-around score, finishing third in her age category on both floor and bars.

Samantha Buxton finished with a score of 32.65 and finished second on bars.

Both Sonneman and Buxton are Level 4 gymnasts.