Southern Connecticut State University gymnast Melanie Coleman died Sunday, two days after suffering a spinal cord injury in a fall, the university announced. She was 20.

The university said the injury occurred Friday, Nov. 8, when Coleman fell while practicing on the bars. The junior from Milford, Conn., died at Yale New Haven Hospital.

"At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with Melanie's family," athletic director Jay Moran said in a statement on Monday. "This has been devastating to her coaches and teammates and we hope to support them in this very difficult time. Melanie was a very bright student, an excellent athlete and involved member of the Southern Connecticut community. The entire Southern athletics family is greatly saddened by her loss."

Coleman was pursuing a nursing degree. She received All-American Scholar-Athlete recognition from USA Gymnastics last year.

"We are heartbroken and stunned by Melanie's passing," gymnastics coach Mary Fredericks said in a statement. "She was an incredibly hard worker and a sweet-spirited young woman. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to her family at this time. The SCSU Gymnastics team will miss her greatly though she will always be with us."