BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Aerials’ Junior Olympics gymnasts competed on Oct. 26 at the Ghost and Goblin Invite in Forest Lake, at which Stella Schoonover, a Level 4 gymnast, led all Aerials with a 34.125 all-around score.

Also at Level 4, Cameron Roff earned a 33.825 all-around score and finished third in her age group on bars. She was followed by Samantha Buxton, who scored 33.1 and Kylie Sonneman with 33.075. Isabella Reierson scored 32.125 and Aerie Hill a 31.8.

At Level 5, Kaitlyn Workman scored a 29.65.

Leading the Aerials’ Level 3 gymnasts was Charly Martinka with a 32.025, followed by Sienna Nevins with a 31.8 and Brooklyn Roff with a 31.775. Brynne Skaar earned a 31.25.