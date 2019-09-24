BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Aerials gymnastics teams have kicked off their seasons this fall with successful showings at two meets.

The Aerials opened at home, hosting the annual Fall Frolic at the Gym Bin in early October.

Leading the Level 3 Aerials was Stella Jesness with an all-around score of 35.350, followed by Brynne Skaar with 34.050. Also competing at this level were Sienna Nevins, who earned a 33.750; Eliana Frank, 32.850; Brooklyn Roff, 32.7; and Charly Martinka, 31.7.

Leading the Level 4 Aerials was Stella Schoonover with an all-around score of 33.725, followed by Cameron Roff with a 32.975. Aerie Hill earned a 32.175, Samantha Buxton a 31.525, Kylie Sonneman a 31.0, and Isabella Reierson a 30.7.

Kaitlyn Workman, competing at Level 5, earned a 28.750.

Multiple Aerials competed at the Xcel Silver level. Leading all Silvers was Mara Stinar with a 35.050, followed by Makaya Gotchi with a 34.850 and Wenonah Larson with a 34.750. Izabella Bendorf earned a 34.750, and Samantha Cox scored a 34.5. Also competing at this level were Adrian Williams, scoring 34.2; Natalie Remer, 33.850; Ava Burk, 33.4; Patti Peterson, 33.150; Ivy Blumenshein, 32.8; Claire Eastman, 32.7; Carol Chance, 32.550; Litah Murray, 32.5; Jennifer Murray, 31.950; Aryah Murray, 31.0; and Bella Olson, 30.1.

Leading the Xcel Gold gymnasts was Mariah Fox with a score of 34.225, followed by Elliana Ekre with a score of 33.875 and Ella Dahl with a 33.850. Dream Davis earned a 33.4; Dezerai Puffe, 33.3; Lola Wesley, 33.250; Jacobi Burmeister-Pater, 33.225; and Amelia Benso, 32.725.

The Aerials then traveled to Greenway High School in Coleraine, where the Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy hosted its Over the Rainbow Invite.

Leading Level 3 was Skaar, who earned a 35.35, and finished in first place for her age group on vault, second on beam and second in all-around. Nevins earned a 34.275; Henley Carsella a 33.575, finishing second on beam and third all-around; Frank a 32.8 and third place on beam; Brooklyn Roff a 32.525; and Martinka a 30.2, third place on vault, bars and floor.

In Level 4, Schoonover earned a 34.275 all-around score and finished first in her age group for vault, third in bars and beam, and second in all-around competition. Cameron Roff earned a 32.95 and Hill earned a 32.9, finishing first on vault and second on bars. Also competing at this level were Buxton, scoring a 32.65; Sonneman, 32.0; and Reierson, 31.2.

Workman, at Level 5, earned scored a 28.925.

Leading the Xcel Silver gymnasts was Williams with a 35.2, earning second place on beam and floor in her age group, followed by Stiner, who earned a 34.625 and finished first on beam. Burk scored a 34.375, and Remer scored a 34.325, finishing first on bars and third on beam. Larson scored a 33.7, and Bendorf scored a 33.625, finishing third on floor. Also competing at this level were Jennifer Murray, 33.425; Eastman, 33.15, second on bars; Litah Murray, 32.825; Blumenshein, 32.65; Eliya Elgersma, 32.2, third on vault and bars; Ambrielle Tody, 31.6; Aryah Murray, 31.6; and Chance, 31.4.

Leading the Xcel Gold gymnastics was Puffe with a 34.075, finishing second on vault in her age category, followed by Elliana Ekre with a 33.95, second on bars and floor. Fox scored a 33.725, followed by Benso with a 33.1, earning first place on bars and third place in all-around. Dahl scored a 32.7, finishing third on bars and beam; Wesley scored a 32.15; and Davis a 30.95, finishing second on vault.

Burmeister-Pater competed in Xcel Platinum and earned a 30.15.