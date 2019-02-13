GYMNASTICS: Bemidji Aerials compete in Tropical Twist

Silver Xcel was lead by Lauren White and her 34.2 all-around score. She was followed by Ava Burk (33.925), Noni Larson (33.6), Mariah Fox (33.575), Amelia Benso (33.475), Eliana Ekre (33.35) and Lola Wesley (32.6).

Gold competitors included Norah Jacobson, who placed third on the floor exercise and finished with a 32.425 AA score, and Brooklyn Sjostrom, who finished with a 32.325 AA score.

Level 6 gymnast Kali Allen took first place on the balance beam, second on the uneven bars and first in the all around for her age group, finishing the meet with a 35.25.

Level 7 gymnast Aubrey DeWitt took second on the uneven bars in her age group and finished the meet with a 32.675.

Next up for the Aerials is a meet in Jamestown, N.D., this weekend.