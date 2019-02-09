GYMNASTICS: Lumberjacks finish 2nd at Melrose meet
MELROSE -- The Bemidji High School gymnastics team placed Friday night at the 2019 West Central Conference Meet in Melrose. The Lumberjacks posted 140.7 points to finish behind Melrose (142.5) and ahead of Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (133.35) and Morris (121.35).
As a team, BHS posted the best score on vault of the four teams with a 36.05 in the Jacks’ strongest event Friday.
Melrose’s Camryn Brinkman took home the all-around title with a 37.8.
Tatum Offerdahl finished third overall and led Bemidji with her all-around score of 36.3.
The Lumberjacks will host Park Rapids in their final meet of the regular season on Monday, Feb. 11. The meet is set for a 6 p.m. start at the Gym Bin.