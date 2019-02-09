GYMNASTICS: Lumberjacks finish 2nd at Melrose meet

As a team, BHS posted the best score on vault of the four teams with a 36.05 in the Jacks’ strongest event Friday.

Melrose’s Camryn Brinkman took home the all-around title with a 37.8.

Tatum Offerdahl finished third overall and led Bemidji with her all-around score of 36.3.

The Lumberjacks will host Park Rapids in their final meet of the regular season on Monday, Feb. 11. The meet is set for a 6 p.m. start at the Gym Bin.