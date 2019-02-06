GYMNASTICS: BHS finishes 2nd at Perham meet

Lauren Lundquist posted the best all-around score for Bemidji with her 34.25 to secure third place. Other top-10 finishes for the Lumberjacks included Leah Lucas taking ninth (26.55) and Lauren Berg 10th (26.1).

Perham’s Ashley Hokanson placed first with an all-around score of 36.95.

Bemidji is next scheduled to host Park Rapids in a dual meet at 6 p.m. tonight at the Gym Bin. The Jacks will conclude the regular season with a meet at Melrose on Friday, Feb. 8.