    GYMNASTICS: BHS finishes 2nd at Perham meet

    By Pioneer Staff Report on Feb 6, 2019 at 8:41 p.m.

    PERHAM -- The Bemidji High School gymnastics team placed second at a three-team meet in Perham on Tuesday night. The Lumberjacks recorded 138.95 points to finish behind the host Yellowjackets (144.65) and ahead of Fergus Falls (128.95).

    Lauren Lundquist posted the best all-around score for Bemidji with her 34.25 to secure third place. Other top-10 finishes for the Lumberjacks included Leah Lucas taking ninth (26.55) and Lauren Berg 10th (26.1).

    Perham’s Ashley Hokanson placed first with an all-around score of 36.95.

    Bemidji is next scheduled to host Park Rapids in a dual meet at 6 p.m. tonight at the Gym Bin. The Jacks will conclude the regular season with a meet at Melrose on Friday, Feb. 8.

