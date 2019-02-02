GYMNASTICS: Lumberjacks fall to Lakers

Cora Okeson finished first with an all-around score of 38.125 to lead the Class A No. 1 Lakers.

Kaleigh Buck posted Bemidji’s top all-around score with her 36.45 to place second. Tatum Offerdahl followed in fourth place with her 36.1.

Offerdahl posted the Jacks’ top marks on vault (9.35) and bars (9.2), taking fourth in both events. Buck tied for fourth on the floor (9.55) and placed fifth on beam (8.9) to lead BHS in those events.

The Lumberjacks, ranked No. 11 in Class AA, will travel to Perham for a 6 p.m. meet on Tuesday, Feb. 5.