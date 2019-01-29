GYMNASTICS: Aerials compete at Winter Challenge in Fargo

Level 6 gymnast Samara Osborn came out on top with a 34.025 all-around score. Fellow level 6 gymnast Kali Allen finished her meet with a 33.1 all-around score.

Level 7 gymnast Aubrey DeWitt finished the meet with a 33.475 all-around score.

Next up for the Aerials is the Tropical Twist Invitational held Feb. 10-11 in St. Cloud.