Bemidji Area Schools cancels classes for Wednesday

    GYMNASTICS: Aerials compete at Winter Challenge in Fargo

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 5:18 p.m.

    FARGO, N.D. -- The Bemidji Aerials optional gymnastics team competed at the Winter Challenge hosted by TNT Kid's Fitness & Gymnastics in Fargo, N.D., last weekend.

    Level 6 gymnast Samara Osborn came out on top with a 34.025 all-around score. Fellow level 6 gymnast Kali Allen finished her meet with a 33.1 all-around score.

    Level 7 gymnast Aubrey DeWitt finished the meet with a 33.475 all-around score.

    Next up for the Aerials is the Tropical Twist Invitational held Feb. 10-11 in St. Cloud.

