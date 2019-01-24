GYMNASTICS: Jacks topple DL in dual meet

The Lumberjacks outscored the Lakers on the vault, uneven bars, beam and floor to claim the win.

“Overall it was a pretty good meet, but we still have more things to offer,” said BHS head coach Briana Fleischhacker. “We have our work cut out for us the next month but the girls keep coming in and working hard and they’re showing us they have what it takes this season.”

Sophomore Kaleigh Buck posted the top all-around score with a 35.575. The Lumberjack finished first on the beam (9.1) and uneven bars (8.725), and tied for first with freshman Tatum Offerdahl (9.05) on the floor.

Freshman Lauren Berg took first place on the vault with a 9.1 to complete the well-rounded win.

Bemidji is ranked No. 8 in Class AA with an average team score of 141.558, a mark which the team nearly met Thursday.

“Every day we get to practice, they’re ready to work and they have goals set for themselves,” Fleischhacker said. “I can’t speak enough about how great their character is.”

Detroit Lakes is the top-ranked team in Class A, though they fielded a squad of mostly junior varsity gymnasts Thursday.

The Lumberjacks are next scheduled to compete at Perham in a dual meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31.

“We saw them earlier at Princeton, and it was a close one,” Fleischhacker said. “We ended up beating them out at Princeton, but it was a close meet, so it should be a very fun and exciting competition.”

Bemidji All-Around Scores

1-Buck 35.575; 2-Offerdahl 35.4; 5-Lundquist 26.5; 8-Schmidt 17.45; 9-Berg 17.4; 10-Lucas 17.35; 14-Morin 8.7; 15-Brown 8.55; 16-Tennyson 8.05.