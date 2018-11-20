In level three, Dezerai Puffe posted an all-around score of 35.65 to lead Bemidji competitors, followed by Kendra Johnson (34.7), Kylie Sonneman (33.25), Sienna Nevins (33.2) Aerie Hill (32.6) and Aubrie Grace (32.4).

Lauren Bruley led level four gymnasts with a 34.25, ahead of Kaitlyn Workman (34), Ayianna Carter (32.525), Isabella Reierson (32.275), Kaiahna Martell (31.85), Kasey Stenseth (31.8), Jacobi Burmeister-Pater (31.625), Samantha Buxton (30.625) and Cameron Roff (30.575).

In level five, Ava Phrakonkham led the way with a 35.2, followed by Addison Hill (33.2), Taylor Hanks (32.825), Aurora Frank (32.2) and Kennedy Olson (31.725).

All three levels took home first-place team trophies.

The Aerials next compete in the state compulsory meet in St. Paul. The team has 18 gymnasts who qualified for the meet by scoring an all-around score of 32 or higher in a meet over the past few months.